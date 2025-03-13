Well-known North Lanarkshire pub in Cumbernauld to reopen after nine months

The pub was forced to close in 2024 due to a fire that tore through the venue in North Lanarkshire

A popular pub in Cumbernauld will reopen their doors today after being closed for over nine months.

The Weavers in Condorrat on Airdrie Road were forced to close their doors last summer after a fire tore through the venue in June 2024. Following the fire, the pub was then broken into and vandalised a couple of months later which pushed back reopening.

After nine months of closure, the pub are now counting down the hours until their grand reopening which will take place today (13 March 2025).

In a statement posted on social media, the pub said: "The countdown is on, and we’re just less than 24 hours away from something truly exciting! Can you feel the buzz in the air?

"Whether you’ve been waiting patiently or just recently heard the news, this is the moment we’ve all been anticipating. Get ready to mark your calendars, gather your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable experience.

"The energy is building, and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for you!

"As the clock ticks down, we want to hear from you! What are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let’s keep the excitement rolling.

"Remember, every moment counts, so let’s make the most of the time we have left. Stay tuned for updates, and get ready to join us as we embark on this incredible journey together! “