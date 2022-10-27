A west coast chippy has been shortlisted for Takeaway of the Year at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

A Largs-based fish & chip shop has been named as a finalist in the Top 20 Takeaway of the Year, in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The Fish Works has been shortlisted, putting it in with a chance of taking the 2023 trophy.

The 20 finalists were selected following an extensive judging process of the top 40 fish and chip takeaways, which were announced last month.

The Takeaway of the Year category is sponsored by Pukka Pies, McWhinneys, Smales, VA Whitley, Friars Pride, Henry Colbecks and B D Signs.

The winner will be announced at The National Fish and Chip Awards, hosted by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), on the February 28, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Commenting on the news, Andrew Crook, President at the NFFF, said: “We received such a high standard of applications this year, for this category in particular, making it a very difficult yet rewarding judging process.