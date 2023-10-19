West coast restaurant with rooms awarded Editor’s Choice Award in Good Hotel Guide

Mingary Castle, has been awarded an Editor’s Choice certificate in the category ‘Restaurant With Rooms’ in the prestigious Good Hotel Guide.

The Good Hotel Guide awards Editor’s Choice certificates to properties, selected by the editorial team, based on reports from readers.

The 13th century castle on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula was restored in 2016 and its drawbridge dropped as a restaurant with rooms in 2021. At the helm are two seasoned hospitality professionals Colin Nicholson, chef patron, and Jessica Thompson, general manager, both from the Hebridean island of North Uist.

The castle boasts majestic views of the Atlantic Ocean from its original battlements with 360-degree views of the peninsula, four beautifully designed suites and an intimate dining room. The daily changing five and eight-course tasting menus showcase the best produce that the west coast of Scotland has to offer. Whilst the restaurant and food offering rely in Colin’s hands, Jessica is responsible for the front of house service and that this is provided at the highest standards.

The Good Hotel Guide says:‘Staying in the inner courtyard of a 13th-century castle was always going to be unforgettable,’ writes an inspector, on a visit to Colin Nicolson and Jessica Thompson’s restaurant-with-rooms. Approached by a winding single-track road, the ‘massive fortification’ stands on a rocky sill washed by the Sound of Mull on the Ardnamurchan peninsula. ‘It has the appearance of an austere fortress but cross the drawbridge and it is a different story,’ writes a reader. ‘It is a wonderful place, which feels like a Scottish parador.’

The interior is full of ‘interesting art, antique furnishings and taxidermy’, with an oak-panelled dining room and carved staircase. Dog-friendly MacDonald suite is set over two floors, with lounge and kitchenette. MacIain has ‘a huge, very comfortable four-poster, a large shower and roll-top copper bath’. Colin’s ‘wonderfully cooked and served dishes include unusual offerings such as oyster ice cream’; ‘delicious celeriac purée and rolled orange with carrot mousse filling’. Home-baked sourdough is ‘a highlight’. ‘The breakfast sourdough smoked trout crumpet had a wow factor.’ Staff are ‘attentive and professional, warm and friendly.’ (Carol Bulloch, and others).

Colin Nicholson, chef-patron says:“We are over the moon to be awarded an Editor’s Choice award in the Good Hotel Guide. Our team is small, yet endlessly passionate about delivering outstanding hospitality while championing Scotland and its produce, so it’s lovely to be recognised for all our efforts with such a prestigious accolade.”

Established in 1978, the Good Hotel Guide features more than 700 hotels, inns, B&Bs and guesthouses, with 73 new entries this year. The editorial team is headed up by Jane Knight, former travel editor of The Times. The Good Hotel Guide remains the only truly independent UK hotel guide, where readers play a crucial role by reporting on existing entries as well as recommending new discoveries, which is complemented by GHG inspections.