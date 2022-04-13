West End bar named the best in Glasgow - in the running to be named best in UK

A West End bar has been named the best in Glasgow.

The National Pub and Bar Awards 2022 has selected almost 100 pubs and bars as the best in each county across the UK.

94 across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been given the County Winner title, as part of the national awards.

And it is the Upstairs Bar at the Ubiquitous Chip which has been named the best in Glasgow.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The best pubs and bars in the UK have been announced.

The pubs and bars, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday, June 22.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

“Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event.