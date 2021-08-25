West end cocktail bar to close this month

The Partick venue has become popular thanks to its cocktails, range of wine and tasty pizza. It is also a bottle shop.

A spokesperson for Flùr said: “We’ve absolutely loved our time peddling the best wines available on the Partick Riviera, but unfortunately all good things come to an end and our tenancy has been unexpectedly ended early on 1st of September. Come join us to make our last week one to remember! “Keep an eye on our social media for our next steps and we’ll see you soon.”