West End Festival Ashton Lane Street Party kicks off the summer this weekend

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 29th May 2024, 15:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A weekend of fun and festivities is planned for Ashton Lane.

On Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 2 June, the familiar cobbled street of Ashton Lane will be transformed into a vibrant hub of music, food, and entertainment. Organisers say: “From live musicians and DJs to delicious street food and family friendly entertainment, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“Bring your friends and family along to soak up the lively atmosphere, soak up Scottish sunshine and dance the night away under the twinkling fairy lights.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will take place on Ashton Lane, Great George Lane and Vinicombe Street. Alongside the street entertainment, the party will continue at Ubiquitous Chip, Brel, Ramen Dayo, Jinty McGuinty’s, The Gardener and Innis & Gunn.

The free event takes place Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-7pm.

Related topics:West EndStreet foodMusicians

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.