West End Festival Ashton Lane Street Party kicks off the summer this weekend

A weekend of fun and festivities is planned for Ashton Lane.

On Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 2 June, the familiar cobbled street of Ashton Lane will be transformed into a vibrant hub of music, food, and entertainment. Organisers say: “From live musicians and DJs to delicious street food and family friendly entertainment, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“Bring your friends and family along to soak up the lively atmosphere, soak up Scottish sunshine and dance the night away under the twinkling fairy lights.”

The event will take place on Ashton Lane, Great George Lane and Vinicombe Street. Alongside the street entertainment, the party will continue at Ubiquitous Chip, Brel, Ramen Dayo, Jinty McGuinty’s, The Gardener and Innis & Gunn.