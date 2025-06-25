The popular restaurant near Charing Cross is taking a break for the summer.

A Glasgow West End Italian favourite have announced that the restaurant is closing for over six weeks for a summer break.

Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent will close their doors at the end of June and won’t reopen until mid-August.

Taking to social media, Caprese Don Costanzo said: “Notice to all our lovely customers - we will be closed for our summer break from Sunday 29th of June and will reopen on Wednesday 13th of August.

“Our phone lines will reopen a week prior for bookings

“We hope you all have a fantastic summer.”

The family-run restaurant near Charing Cross is a big hit with famous faces from the footballing world as the likes of Graeme Souness, Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou have previously been spotted at the restaurant.

Last weekend, Sons of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan was back at the restaurant for dinner as it appears to have become a favourite spot of his in the city.