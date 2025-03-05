Pubs of Glasgow: 7 Wetherspoon pubs in Glasgow ranked from best to worst according to locals

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 15:14 BST

These are every Glasgow Wetherspoons ranked from best to worst according to locals – and the story behind them

Glasgow has seven Wetherspoons to choose from with the most amount being concentrated in the city centre.

Although we always try and champion local independent pubs , we know that some people like a trip into Spoons due to the value for money which they get on food and drink as well as their great selection of ales.

This is how each of the pubs rank according to locals with a bit of background about the buildings which they now occupy.

The building was once home to Bank of Scotland who had the premises designed J T Ruchead in the style of the Italian Renaissance. 2 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2DH.

1. The Counting House

The building was once home to Bank of Scotland who had the premises designed J T Ruchead in the style of the Italian Renaissance. 2 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2DH. | Wetherspoons

Found on Jamaica Street, this pub designed by John Baird could be said to be a architectural landmark due to its iron and glass construction. The food is given high praise by customers. 36 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4QD.

2. The Crystal Palace

Found on Jamaica Street, this pub designed by John Baird could be said to be a architectural landmark due to its iron and glass construction. The food is given high praise by customers. 36 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4QD. | Wetherspoons

The pub is named after The Hengler’s Circus which stood close by to Sauchiehall Street. It’s one of few remaining pubs on the street in the city centre.

3. The Hengler’s Circus

The pub is named after The Hengler’s Circus which stood close by to Sauchiehall Street. It’s one of few remaining pubs on the street in the city centre. | Wetherspoon’s

Located on West George Street, the building used to be home to Star Life Assurance Society. One of the standout features of this Spoons compared to the others is that it plays music. 151 W George Street, Glasgow G2 2JJ.

4. The Society Room

Located on West George Street, the building used to be home to Star Life Assurance Society. One of the standout features of this Spoons compared to the others is that it plays music. 151 W George Street, Glasgow G2 2JJ. | Wetherspoons

