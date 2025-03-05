Glasgow has seven Wetherspoons to choose from with the most amount being concentrated in the city centre.

Although we always try and champion local independent pubs , we know that some people like a trip into Spoons due to the value for money which they get on food and drink as well as their great selection of ales.

This is how each of the pubs rank according to locals with a bit of background about the buildings which they now occupy.

1 . The Counting House The building was once home to Bank of Scotland who had the premises designed J T Ruchead in the style of the Italian Renaissance. 2 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2DH. | Wetherspoons

2 . The Crystal Palace Found on Jamaica Street, this pub designed by John Baird could be said to be a architectural landmark due to its iron and glass construction. The food is given high praise by customers. 36 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4QD. | Wetherspoons

3 . The Hengler’s Circus The pub is named after The Hengler’s Circus which stood close by to Sauchiehall Street. It’s one of few remaining pubs on the street in the city centre. | Wetherspoon’s

4 . The Society Room Located on West George Street, the building used to be home to Star Life Assurance Society. One of the standout features of this Spoons compared to the others is that it plays music. 151 W George Street, Glasgow G2 2JJ. | Wetherspoons