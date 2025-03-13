International travel publication Time Out has released its list of the ‘Best Cities for Food in the UK in 2025’, with Liverpool taking the crown. Glasgow was included in the leading destinations for hospitality.

To compile the list, Time Out – the global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city – used two data sources. First, more than 18,500 people around the world were surveyed about food in their city and each city was ranked on how locals rated the quality and affordability of their food scene – with 18 different criteria. This data was then combined with scores from a panel of Time Out food experts – Time Out’s writers, food critics and Time Out Market chefs from the ten food and cultural markets open around the world – who were asked to share their insights into the best cities for food around the world right now.

Leonie Cooper, Food & Drink Editor at Time Out says: "Alongside a massive survey of worldwide Time Out readers, our hungry team of local experts have eaten our way across the planet in a ravenous quest to discover the tastiest cities in the world.

“ Alas, the number one spot wasn't in the UK (however, we can't argue with New Orleans as the 2025 winner), but 11 UK cities have managed to make the final cut. Proof if was ever needed that there's so much more to this country than pie'n'mash, chicken tikka masala and fish and chips."

Here are the top 11 best cities for food in the UK in 2025 - including where Glasgow ranks.

1 . Liverpool "The city is ‘is the most exciting city for food in the UK right now’, with newcomer Nord making it onto our list. Top of the pile for Time Out in ’Pool is Middle Eastern-inspired small plates restaurant Maray." | Visit Liverpool

2 . Brighton "Next up in the food city ranking was Brighton, with 88 percent of those surveyed feeling positive about the city’s restaurants in general. The south coast city was also commended for its variety, with 70 percent saying Brighton’s foodie scene is diverse, and style (61 percent described the scene as ‘trendy’). Affordable Mexican joint Halisco is the top choice for our local expert Liv Kelly in Time Out’s list of the best restaurants in Brighton." | Visit Brighton

3 . London "London is such a massive, sprawling metropolis that the capital nearly always does well in UK food city rankings. London came third in our list this year, with a huge 93 percent rating for its restaurant scene in general, though the capital suffered with poor scores for how affordable and welcoming the respondents saw it." | Getty Images

4 . Cardiff "Fourth was Cardiff, with respondents praising the Welsh capital’s food scene for being ‘family friendly’ and ‘delicious’. Cardiff restaurants received one of the country’s highest scores for being welcoming, with 58 percent praising that element of the city (London, by comparison, scored just 15 percent)." | Visit Wales