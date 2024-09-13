Works get underway to create new bespoke private space at Angels Hotel in Uddingston

Building works have begun to create a new private bespoke space at Angels Hotel in Uddingston which is set to launch at the end of November 2024.

The new space is called ‘The Vault’ and will be able to accommodate up to 35 people with its own separate bar area. Guests can expect a relaxed interior which is similar to a classic speakeasy.

Angels has been at the heart of the community in Uddingston since the late 1970s and remains a family-run business that is as popular today as it ever has been.

Take a look at the new space being created below.

1 . Angels Hotel Angels Hotel in Uddingston are set to introduce a new space. | Supplied

2 . The Vault at Angels This will be a bespoke, exclusive private event space for up to 35 people with its own separate bar, host if required with a speakeasy, relaxed, vintage style interior. | Supplied

3 . The Vault at Angels It will be for private hire with more details coming soon - it will offer tapas style dishes with individual cocktails, low seating tables and will be a thoroughly chilled space. | Supplied