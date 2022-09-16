World’s smallest martini bar coming to Glasgow Cocktail Week

The world's smallest martini bar is set to arrive in Glasgow, as the city gears up for the annual Glasgow Cocktail Week.

A bespoke vodka bar hidden in a former boulangerie van, seating inside the Grey Goose Camionnette is limited to only two people, making it one of the smallest bars in the world.

It’s already toured across Europe and now it’s set to make its Glasgow debut to mark the city’s biggest cocktail festival next week (September 23 to October 2).

The luxurious martini experience will be popping up in the Merchant City and run by the talented bar team at The Dam.

The Grey Goose martini experience.

Glasgow Cocktail Week ticket holders can book in for a 30-minute martini session in their own private bar, and, whilst there, can enjoy a flight of three Grey Goose martinis to find their preferred flavour profile.

Book now HERE.

The festival itself launches next Friday, spanning ten days over two weekends. The city-wide cocktail extravaganza has announced over 130 beautiful discounted drinks that festival guests can enjoy from handpicked venues, alongside ten days of unique events, brunches and masterclasses.

Some of the city’s best bartenders are involved with almost 50 of the Glasgow’s top bars on the line-up including Dakota, Raddison Red, Citizen, The Gate, Ralph & Finns, Absent Ear and Blue Dog. Each venue has created at least two signature serves on an exclusive GCW menu which guests can enjoy when they flash their GCW wristband or digital ticket in any official venue from £6.5 each during the festival. Festival partners include Bombay Sapphire gin, PATRÓN tequila, BACARDÍ, Dewar’s whisky, Grey Goose vodka and St. Germain.

Glasgow Cocktail Week organiser, Nicola Moir, said: “Whether you want to discover a new speakeasy, neighbourhood bar or late-night hangout, get ready for some sensational sipping during this year’s Glasgow Cocktail Week as there’s something for everyone.

“We’ve got some really cool events for 2022 - including the boujee martini bar, and we can’t wait to start the party next Friday as we showcase our incredible hospitality scene here in Glasgow.”