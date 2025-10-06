The new venture from the family behind one of Glasgow’s best Greek restaurants will open on 1 November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yianni’s is the new venture from mother-and-daughter team Linda and Stascia Bantouvakis, who ran Yiamas for 15 years before its closure earlier this year. It’s new venture will open in the same unit in November.

The Bath Street restaurant is a tribute to husband and father Yiannis Bantouvakis - and a fresh start for Linda and Stascia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owner Stascia Bantouvakis said: “Yianni’s is really special to us. It is a way of honouring my dad while moving forward with something fresh for Glasgow.

“We wanted to create a place that feels welcoming whether you are grabbing lunch on the go, meeting friends for a bite, or visiting the city and looking to try authentic Greek street food in Glasgow.

“Everything on the menu is made with love and inspired by the flavours people knew us for at Yiamas, but we have given it a new energy.

“We cannot wait to open the doors and share it with everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yianni's is set to be a fresh start from the family behind Yiamas. It is well-known for its gyros meal deals. | Story Shop

The city centre site on Bath Street has been fully refurbished into a modern Greek street food venue and gyro shop with sit-in and takeaway options. It has been designed with lunchtime crowds and students in mind, offering quick service and affordable prices without scrimping on quality.

Menu highlights include classic pork and chicken gyros, halloumi wraps, seitan wraps, and Greek pastries such as spanakopita, baklava and bougatsa. Sweet and savoury dishes are available from under £5.

There are plenty of budget-friendly deals, from a pie and coffee for just £4.95 to three dips and pita for £12 or a gyro and soda for £9.95.

Yianni’s will be open seven days a week from Saturday, November 1, serving Greek gyros, wraps, and pastries in Glasgow city centre. Customers can follow @yiannisgyroshop on Instagram for menu previews, behind-the-scenes updates, and opening day announcements.