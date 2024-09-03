Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-standing Hyndland Street cafe has been sold to a new owner

Cafezique and Delizique were pioneers of a new wave of West End food and drink. Mhairi Taylor, who grew up outside Balloch, first opened her cafe in 2001, quickly becoming a popular part of the local community, sitting between Partick and Hyndland.

The cafe restaurant was relaunched as Zique’s in 2020 after a £50,000 refit and the business was placed on the market last year. Agents for the sale Smith & Clough Associates said the business had turnover to May 2023 of £632,220 net of VAT with adjusted net profits in excess of £100,000. The freehold opportuinity was on the market for offers over £595,000. Zique’s has space for 60 customers across a ground floor and mezzanine with outside seating.

Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough Business Associates, said: “We are delighted to announce the freehold sale of Zique’s restaurant and cafe bar on Hyndland Street, as well as their sister business, Bakery by Zique, just off Clarence Drive, both of which are located in the popular Hyndland area within Glasgow's West End.

“Zique’s was established by our client Mhairi Taylor back in 2001, and is therefore extremely well established and enjoys an excellent reputation for its brunches, lunches and light bites and is a real Glasgow institution. The bakery opened in 2017 and has also proved extremely popular with the residents of Hyndland.

“After a short marketing campaign where we received strong interest and multiple offers, we are thrilled to announce that the business has been bought by Hinba Coffee Roasters, who currently operate two coffee shops in Glasgow as well as Oban. Fergus McCoss, owner of Hinba, said: "We are excited to take over such a West End institution, bringing Zique’s into the Hinba family. Mhairi and the team at Zique’s have done such a great job in creating a brilliant product, there won’t be many changes to begin with.

“Zique’s will continue to deliver the same amazing food and environment, and we will slowly make changes over the course of the next few months to bring it more in line with Hinba, but towards the end of the year and next year we hope to really develop the evening offering, working closely with our new head chef. So watch this space!”

Mhairi Taylor originally opened the cafe after developing a passion for food at a young age, spending her time growing berries, peaches, nectarines canteloupe and melons, as well as making meals from scratch. Cafezique’s became a firmly established weekend brunch destination and neighbourhood hangout before growing its evening following with the shift to Zique’s.

Zique’s was named after Mhairi’s grandfather who acquired the nickname Zique when he fought against Franco’s forces in Spain as a member of the International Brigade.