Zizzi Italian announces sudden closure of West End restaurant on Cresswell Lane after 15 years
A popular Glasgow Italian restaurant in the West End have closed their doors on Cresswell Lane.
Zizzi announced that the restaurant tucked away off Byres Road had suddenly closed after 15 years at their West End location.
The restaurant said: "Zizzi Glasgow West End is now closed.
"We've now closed the doors to our Glasgow West End restaurant. Your nearest Zizzi - try Glasgow Princess Square of Glasgow Silverburn - we'd love to see you there."
They had established themselves as a firm favourite with locals since opening on Creswell Lane in 2010 serving pizzas and pasta.