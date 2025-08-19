Zizzi Italian announces sudden closure of West End restaurant on Cresswell Lane after 15 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
The Italian restaurant has closed in the West End after 15 years.

A popular Glasgow Italian restaurant in the West End have closed their doors on Cresswell Lane.

Zizzi announced that the restaurant tucked away off Byres Road had suddenly closed after 15 years at their West End location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant said: "Zizzi Glasgow West End is now closed.

placeholder image
Zizzi Glasgow West End

"We've now closed the doors to our Glasgow West End restaurant. Your nearest Zizzi - try Glasgow Princess Square of Glasgow Silverburn - we'd love to see you there."

They had established themselves as a firm favourite with locals since opening on Creswell Lane in 2010 serving pizzas and pasta.

Related topics:RestaurantWest EndGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice