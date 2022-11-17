Requiring modernisation - this £89,995 house for sale in Glasgow could be the thing of dreams.

With house prices rising across Glasgow and the cost of living not getting any cheaper, we’re on the lookout for the cheapest properties for people to either settle in or do up as part of a project. The latest figures from Registers of Scotland show the price of a detached home is up by 13% to £349,000 on average, so when this semi-detached house on Rockfield road, Robroyston, came on the market for £89,995, it was too good to ignore.

The three bedroom property is begging to be modernised by any crafty DIY enthusiasts looking to roll up their sleeves. The agents have even provided stunning CGI mock-ups of what the place could look like post-development.

Batchelor’s Glasgow has listed the property, situated in the popular pocket of Barmulloch, for £89,995. Over two floors, the spacious house features gas central heating, double glazing, large garden grounds and generous room sizes.

According to the estate agent’s Glasgow branch, the listing includes: “A broad entrance hallway, a large front-facing living area with a feature fireplace, an ample-sized kitchen with a range of wall and floor-mounted units and rear door garden access.

“A good-sized three-piece bathroom completes the downstairs accommodation. Stairs lead to the upper floor where there are three double bedrooms, all with built-in storage.”

The property is situated within the A council tax band in Glasgow City, on a well-established residential street within Barmulloch. Within a close proximity to All Saints Secondary School and St Catherine’s Primary School, the house is perfect for families looking for a project.

Enquiries regarding the property at Rockfield Road in Glasgow can be made through Batchelor’s Glasgow on 02036 412007 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

CGI photos (Right) are for illustrative purposes detailing refurbish potential

How much would a mortgage cost for this house in Glasgow?

According to the Royal Bank of Scotland mortgage calculator for this property, over a 25 year repayment term and a 10% deposit of £9,000 would equate to a monthly mortgage payment of £546 per month (with interest rates currently at 6.5%).

Property Summary

Location: Rockfield Road, Robroyston, Glasgow G21

Price: £89,995

Agent: Batchelor’s Glasgow