For sale in Glasgow: Stunning three bed terrace house on the market for £125,000 ideal for first time buyers

For first time buyers, the aim of the game is finding something affordable and in the ideal location. Those looking in Glasgow will be pleased to know the city offers great opportunities for first time buyers.

In Scotland’s thriving city, the average first-time buyer selling price comes to £141,644, so when a property comes on the market for £125,000, in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas, it’s definitely worth a look.

Allen & Harris has listed an affordable property through Zoopla that is located in the perfect area for couples and families. The three bed terrace house situated on Wallacewell Crescent, Glasgow is currently listed for £125,000. The mid terrace villa has a modern fitted kitchen, a modern shower room, three bedrooms and the added luxury of on street parking.

The property includes a reception hall, family size lounge, modern fitted kitchen, three bedrooms, modern family shower room and is further enhanced by double glazing, gas central heating, on street parking, front and rear gardens.

In the listing from the estate agent’s Allen & Harris, it says “Wallacewell Crescent is situated close to schooling at both primary and secondary levels, sporting facilities 18 hole golf course, Balornock bowling club, recreational park a few minutes walk, and a gym in the Robroyston Retail park, which also hosts an Asda and several other shops. Public transport routes to Glasgow City Centre and Glasgow West End and is nearby to the motorway network M80 and M8.”

The property sits within the B Council tax band in Glasgow City and early viewing is highly advised to avoid any disappointment. A virtual tour is also available via the Zoopla website.

Enquiries regarding the property at Wallacewell Crescent in Glasgow can be made through Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow on 01413 767652 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

According to the Royal Bank of Scotland mortgage calculator for this property, over a 25 year repayment term and a 10% deposit of £12,500 would equate to a monthly mortgage payment of £759 per month (with interest rates currently at 6.5%).

Property Summary

Location: Wallacewell Crescent, Glasgow

Price: £125,000

Agent: Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow