A ‘rarely available’ traditional upper conversion formed over two levels, located in the popular Dixon Avenue within Glasgow’s Southside was listed for sale last month.
The property is located near to Queen’s Park, with local amenities and transport links. Presented in ‘beautiful walk in condition’ the current owner has completed a full refurbishment, internally and externally including new kitchen, bathroom, and decor throughout along with extensive improvements to the roofing. Mixing traditional sought after features with contemporary such as decorative cornicing, feature fireplaces and a refitted kitchen and bathroom.
The apartment benefits from an enclosed garden to rear which provides shrubs, bushes and patio area, although this space is shared with the lower conversion.
Internally the property has a bay window lounge with a feature fireplace, ornate ceiling cornice, ample space for dining table and chairs and is on a modern open plan arrangement to the refitted kitchen. The kitchen has a range of modern base and wall mounted units, complimentary worktops, splash back and ample space for white goods.
Two bright double sized bedrooms are both positioned to the rear with a private outlook over the rear garden grounds. It also comes with a modern three piece bathroom with elegant tiling and a shower over a bath. The third bedroom is located on the upper level which has been created from the attic space and now forms an impressive master suite with Velux windows.
The property is situated in the Crosshill area of Glasgow’s Southside and sits only minutes’ walk from excellent amenities including a wide variety of shops, cafes, and bars found in nearby Strathbungo, Queens Park, Shawlands, & Langside. There are also other local amenities close by including convenience stores and supermarkets and nearby Crossshill train station offers regular mainline rail services to Glasgow Central and easy access to the M74 motorway, making it a perfect locale for commuters.