It doesn’t really need saying, but there are few villages, towns, cities, counties, countries or planets that have had such a consistently powerful musical output as Glasgow.
With iconic bands, and equally iconic venues, hailing from every part of the city it’s an uncontested fact that when it comes to choosing a favourite you have an almost unlimited pool to pick from.
I don’t claim that these albums are the best Glasgow has to offer, that is of course purely subjective, but these are the albums that mean the most to me. Whether it be childhood memories, great Glasgow gigs or what-might-have-beens, these are the ones that have stuck with me.
Check out the gallery below, and let us know your Glasgow albums.
1. Amazing Snakeheads - Amphetamine Ballads
What can I say about this album? For me it has one of the best line deliveries in all of rock and roll when Dale Barclay snarls: "She's more beautiful than any woman I've met/and she f****** knows it". I firmly believe that they could have been one of the all time greats of the Glasgow scene, sheer gallusness, absolutely blistering tunes and a brilliant look. If Alex Harvey had fronted the Stooges, this would have been the outcome. It's been 10 years since my dad and I last saw them live and we still talk about that gig at the Caves and lament what might have been. | Callum McCormack
2. Belle and Sebastian - If You're Feeling Sinister
I've sort of dipped in and out of Belle and Sebastian since I first got into them, but the album I always go back to is If You're Feeling Sinister. Musically it's just so beautiful, there's just something about it that feels like the entire album is this carefully constructed movie. | Callum McCormack
3. The Twilight Sad - Nobody Wants To Be Here, Nobody Wants To Leave
The Twilight Sad are probably the best live band in the world in my opinion, but somehow they manage to consistently get that to just about translate on to the record. This was the first Twilight Sad album I heard and I've been an avowed Sad fan since then. The best way to describe hearing the songs from this album live is euphoric. | Callum McCormack
4. Mogwai - Rave Tapes
Mogwai are just a band that keeps evolving for me. I can remember hearing Government Commissions, the BBC live compilation, and just being blown away. It was like it opened a whole new world to me. Rave Tapes was pretty similar. Remurdered was the stand out on the album and hearing it live just blew me away. Feeling the Barrowlands shake as it builds up to an absolutely relentless, atomic crescendo will stay with me forever. | Callum McCormack
