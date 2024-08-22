1 . Amazing Snakeheads - Amphetamine Ballads

What can I say about this album? For me it has one of the best line deliveries in all of rock and roll when Dale Barclay snarls: "She's more beautiful than any woman I've met/and she f****** knows it". I firmly believe that they could have been one of the all time greats of the Glasgow scene, sheer gallusness, absolutely blistering tunes and a brilliant look. If Alex Harvey had fronted the Stooges, this would have been the outcome. It's been 10 years since my dad and I last saw them live and we still talk about that gig at the Caves and lament what might have been. | Callum McCormack