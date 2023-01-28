These are top rated hairdressers and salons in Glasgow, according to Google reviews.

Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, is just a few weeks away and everyone will want to look their very best for their significant other. There are a variety of hairstylists and beauty professionals in Glasgow, so there are numerous possibilities for enhancing your appearance.

However, it may be more difficult to find a hairstylist before Valentine’s Day because many salons are busier during this time of year. To ensure you receive a convenient date and time, schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

It is possible to find highly skilled hair stylists throughout Glasgow, from the salon in the city centre to the one in your neighbourhood, but with so many alternatives, it might be difficult to choose the one you prefer. What better way, then, to make a selection than to discover what previous customers thought of the establishment?

Therefore, we examined Google reviews to identify which salons are regularly praised by consumers who have really visited them. Here is a list, in no particular order, of some of the top-rated salons and hair stylists that have received at least 4.9 out of 5 stars in customer reviews on Google.

Top 7 hairdressers and salons in Glasgow

James Margey Hair

Rating: 5 out of 5 (165 reviews)

Location: 115 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP

Review: "Loved the atmosphere and quality of the service."

Book your appointment on James Margey Hair website .

Hairs & Graces Glasgow Ltd

Rating: 5 out of 5 (26 reviews)

Location: 283 St George’s Rd, Glasgow G3 6JQ

Review: "Brazilian blow dry was the best thing ever for my type of hair."

Book your appointment on Hairs & Graces Glasgow Ltd website .

281 Hair - Hairdressers Glasgow

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (921 reviews)

Location: First Floor, 1/2, 281 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HQ

Review: "Great value for money, convenient city centre location, just fab!"

Book your appointment on 281 Hair website .

Hair In The City

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (322 reviews)

Location: 14 High St, Glasgow G1 1NL

Review: "Great service and value for money, nice haircut by Louise, friendly staff"

Book your appointment on the Hair in The City website.

Pele Hairdressing

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (140 reviews)

Location: 217 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2UW

Review: "Fantastic service and haircut and the staff are very friendly"

Book your appointment on Pele Hairdressing website .

Rainbow Room International

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (342 reviews)

Location: 25 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 2JA

Review: "This place is amazing and I couldn’t be happier with my haircut from Jade!"

Book your appointment on Rainbow Room International website .

Rock’n Rollers Hairdressing

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (85 reviews)

Location: 749 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AA

Review: "Clean environment, relaxing and great communication with staff."