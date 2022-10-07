Greggs announces late night hours and new dinner menu across UK including Glasgow, full list of stores
Greggs said its new evening items will be available from 4pm across selected UK stores nationwide.
Greggs has announced it is opening some of its UK branches including in Glasgow late - with one opening until 4am.
Confirming the news on social media, the bakery chain said its new evening items will be up for grabs at selected ‘late night’ Greggs stores from 4pm.
It said: “Yep, you heard us right, now loads of Greggs shops are open even later. And what’s more, there’s new pizzas and hot desserts, as well as your usual favourites.”
So, what are the new opening hours, and which Glasgow stores are taking part in the new venture? Here’s everything you need to know.
Which stores in Glasgow will be open late?
There are five Greggs stores in Glasgow that have initiated the new late night hours. They are:
U3 Bchnan Stn, Killermont Street
Open until 10:00pm
64, Gordon Street
Open until 4am
100, George Street
Open until 8.30pm
172, Argyle Street
Open until 8.30pm
U15, Forge RP
Open until 8.30pm
Which other stores in the UK will be open late?
The ‘late night’ stores include:
- Glasgow
- Aberdeen
- Dundee
- Birmingham
- Manchester
- Leeds
- York
- Cardiff
- Swansea
Please check Greggs’ store locator on its website to find out their new opening times.
What is Greggs’ new dinner menu?
Gregss’ new dinner menu has customisable pizzas with your pick of three toppings, including Chargrill Chicken, Mexican Chicken, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Jalapenos, and Mixed Peppers, all atop a focaccia base. After 4pm, all pizzas and drinks are £2.20.
The menu also features a variety of combo meals and sides, such as Southern Fried Potato Wedges, Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites, Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, or Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Goujons.
Boxed pizza, wedges for multiple people to snack on, and a steaming dessert are all part of a pizza meal deal.
Bakes, sausage buns, and toasties, among other flaky classics, remain available.
Greggs has put a new spin on the traditional Yum Yum by offering it hot with a dipping sauce that comes in either milk chocolate or salted caramel flavour.