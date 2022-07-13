Kanye West’s new Yeezy trainers are being sold for a retail price of £301.

Kanye West’s new Yeezy trainers were compared to sausage rolls

Kanye West has recently fallen foul of a spot of trolling – by none other than the Greggs Twitter account.

While the Yeezy Twitter account was promoting the world-renowned musician’s new 450 Sulfur Yeezies, many pointed out their unusual design, and Greggs seeing the opportunity joined in with a swipe of their own.

The bakery quote tweeted the original post, replying: “Two sausage rolls short of a multipack”.

In reply, one Twitter user said: “Whatever you do, don’t chew the shoes.” With a second tweeting: ”Just need to pop it in the oven to warm up loool.”

What are Yeezies and why are they popular?

Yeezies are known for their unconventional appearance, often forgoing traditional design philosophies in favour of being alternative to stand out from the crowd.

The 450 Sulfur beige variety has not just been compared to sausage rolls – pasta, dumplings and steak bakes are just a few of the foodstuffs that the trainers have been said to resemble.