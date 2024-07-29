Muirend to the south of Glasgow has been named the quickest area to sell your house in the UK right now. The neighbourhood sees an average time of 13 days between listing and selling a property - in stark contrast to the average 60 days across the UK.

Scotland was represented in nine out of the top 10 places in the UK with the fastest-paced property market, with only Denton Burn near Newcastle-Upon-Tyne appearing outwith Scotland.

Three areas local to Glasgow were named in the list - Muirend, Clarkston and Giffnock - with a number of other towns and villages with commuter links to the city also named in the analysis by Right Move, including Carluke and Port Glasgow.

1 . Muirend Top spot goes to Muirend, on the south side of Glasgow. The area is one of the most desirable postcodes in Scotland according to Royal Mail surveys. Average Days on Market: 13 Average Asking Price: £238,445 | Contributed

2 . Clarkston With it's proximity to the city, Clarkston is an ideal location to escape Glasgow. Average Days on Market: 14 Average Asking Price: £281,779 | Corum Properties

3 . Port Glasgow Port Glasgow has undergone a regeneration over the last 20 years, rooted in its industrial past. Average Days on Market: 15 Average Asking Price: £112,860 | Google Maps

4 . Carluke With excellent transport links to Glasgow, Edinburgh is also accessible via car from Carluke. Average Days on Market: 15 Average Asking Price: £170,673 | Google Maps