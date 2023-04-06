Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
1 hour ago Exact date and time the UK Emergency Alert will sound in Glasgow
2 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
14 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
17 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only

For sale: Charming 2 bed haven flanked by generous gardens on the market for £100,000

A charming property has appeared on the market for an eye-watering £100,00

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Slater Hogg & Howison - Hamilton Sales has listed a charming property situated in Blantyre for £100,000. A suitable buyer will have the rare opportunity to own one of the cheapest houses on the market beset with character.

When entering the property you will be greeted by a reception hall. The rest of the ground floor contains a spacious lounge and an open-plan kitchen/ dining room.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms and a shower room with a 3 piece suite. External to the property are the front and rear gardens. The rear garden includes a lawned area which is fantastic for hosting guests during the summer months.

Most Popular

The property features double-glazed windows, and gas central heating and is close to a vibrant high street as well as restaurants and several supermarkets. The town is also home to popular schooling at both primary and secondary levels.

Enquiries regarding the property in Blantyre can be made through Slater Hogg & Howison - Hamilton Sales on 01698 209361 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Iona Path, Blantyre, Glasgow G72

Price: £100,000

Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison - Hamilton Sales

Contact: 01698 209361

PropertyGardensSale