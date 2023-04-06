For sale: Charming 2 bed haven flanked by generous gardens on the market for £100,000

A charming property has appeared on the market for an eye-watering £100,00

Slater Hogg & Howison - Hamilton Sales has listed a charming property situated in Blantyre for £100,000. A suitable buyer will have the rare opportunity to own one of the cheapest houses on the market beset with character.

When entering the property you will be greeted by a reception hall. The rest of the ground floor contains a spacious lounge and an open-plan kitchen/ dining room.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms and a shower room with a 3 piece suite. External to the property are the front and rear gardens. The rear garden includes a lawned area which is fantastic for hosting guests during the summer months.

The property features double-glazed windows, and gas central heating and is close to a vibrant high street as well as restaurants and several supermarkets. The town is also home to popular schooling at both primary and secondary levels.

Enquiries regarding the property in Blantyre can be made through Slater Hogg & Howison - Hamilton Sales on 01698 209361 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Iona Path, Blantyre, Glasgow G72

Price: £100,000

Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison - Hamilton Sales