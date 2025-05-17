This outstanding three-bedroom tenement flat is held within a well-maintained blonde sandstone building and is accessed via a secure entrance door
Listed on Rightmove, this five-apartment first-floor tenement apartment located in one of the most desirable addresses of Hillhead.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinbridge subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby on Great Western Road and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also on your doorstep which is a great outdoor space to enjoy on a sunny day.
Property Summary
Location: Cecil Street, Hillhead, Glasgow
Price: £425,000
Agent: Rettie, West End