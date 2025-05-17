Glasgow For Sale: 'Beautiful' three bedroom blonde sandstone tenement flat on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets for £425,000

This is a truly outstanding West End flat, combining timeless architectural features with modern upgrades and unbeatable proximity to everything the West End has to offer.

This outstanding three-bedroom tenement flat is held within a well-maintained blonde sandstone building and is accessed via a secure entrance door

Listed on Rightmove, this five-apartment first-floor tenement apartment located in one of the most desirable addresses of Hillhead.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinbridge subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby on Great Western Road and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also on your doorstep which is a great outdoor space to enjoy on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: Cecil Street, Hillhead, Glasgow

Price: £425,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Cecil Street in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Cecil Street in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

Inside the welcoming L-shaped reception hallway,

2. Hallway

Inside the welcoming L-shaped reception hallway, | Rightmove

The bay-windowed lounge is particularly impressive, flooded with light and centred around a beautiful fireplace.

3. Lounge

The bay-windowed lounge is particularly impressive, flooded with light and centred around a beautiful fireplace. | Rightmove

The secondary sitting room has exceptional original cornicework.

4. Secondary Sitting Room

The secondary sitting room has exceptional original cornicework. | Rightmove

