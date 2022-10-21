3 Glasgow properties up for auction - including 2-bed flat from £45k

You can bid on three Glasgow properties.

With the cost of purchasing a home getting higher and higher, especially for those trying to get on the property ladder, auctions offer the chance for someone to grab a bargain.

Auction House Scotland has three Glasgow properties available - including one with a guide price as low as £45,000.

Take a look at the three properties.

Two bedroom flat in Springburn - £45,000+

The cheapest property of the three.

Within the top ten cheapest flats for sale in Glasgow right now (as shown on online property portal Rightmove), this two-bedroom lower cottage flat at 33 Young Terrace in Springburn might be in need of renovation throughout, but it offers a potential buyer the opportunity to put their own stamp on the property and add value.

The rental income potential of the flat – calculated at £7,778 per year (at current Local Housing Allowance rates) - following completion of refurbishment works may also attract those looking for a rental investment.

For those interested in viewing the flat at 33 Young Terrace before it goes to auction on November 3, an open viewing is taking place on Tuesday, October 25 from 7.30pm – 8.00pm.

Two bedroom flat in Dennistoun - £95,000+

The Duke Street property.

This first-floor tenement flat at 633 Duke Street in the city’s East End is going under the hammer at a guide price of £95,000 – and it’s the cheapest two-bedroom flat for sale in Dennistoun right now (as shown on online property portal Rightmove).

Voted the 8th coolest neighbourhood in the world in 2020 by Time Out, Dennistoun continues to be an increasingly popular area for property in Glasgow with Duke Street offering an abundance of independent cafés, pubs, restaurants, and shops.

As well as being within easy reach of the city centre, the flat benefits from having been recently re-decorated.

Open viewings of the flat at 633 Duke Street are taking place today (Friday) 3.00–3.30pm and Friday, October 28, 5.30–6.00pm ahead of Auction House Scotland’s property auction on November 3.

3 bed semi-detached house in Sandyhills - £149,500+

The Sandyhills house.

Priced at a discount of 12% against Home Report value, this property at 15 Strowan Street in the Sandyhills area of the city could be ideal for those looking to take on a refurbishment project.

The semi-detached house is split over two levels with a large front facing lounge with bay window, dining room/bedroom three and modern kitchen on the ground floor. On the upper level are two double bedrooms and a modern bathroom. The property also has a multiple car driveway and single garage, as well as gardens to both front and rear – complete with apple tree.

