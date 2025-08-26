Streets of Glasgow: 3 of the most expensive streets to live on in Glasgow in 2025

Bank of Scotland revealed Scotland’s most expensive streets, with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder topping the list.

The charming street, part of the prestigious Gleneagles Village and known for its proximity to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will set buyers back £2,927,000.

Queens Crescent has knocked off last year’s priciest address by some way, thanks to its stunning homes and desirable location, especially involving high-profile properties like those from Omaze which has significantly pushed up the average house prices in the area.

In second place- and knocked off from the last two consecutive year’s top spot is Ann Street in Edinburgh. Properties on the street, known for its timeless georgian façades and in the heart of the city, now average £1,807,000.

Elphinstone Road, situated in the affluent suburb of Whitecraigs in Glasgow makes up the top three, with homes costing £1,645,000.

Isla Benzie, Head of Bank of Scotland Specialist Brands said: “Queens Crescent in the picturesque town in Auchterarder, is Scotland’s priciest postcode, with homes averaging a staggering £2,927,000. The charming street - just a stone's throw from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course - has taken the top spot by some way from last year’s winner Ann Street in Edinburgh.

“However, Edinburgh continues to retain some of the most prestigious streets across Scotland, with seven of the top 10’s most expensive place found in the city. It’s clear that Scotland continues to attract some exclusive places to call home, for those able to afford them.”

Here are three of the most expensive streets to live on in Glasgow right now.

1 . Elphinstone Road Elphinstone Road in Newton Mearns was named as Scotland's third most expensive street with the average house price between 2019 and 2024 being £1,645,000. | Rightmove

2 . Cleveden Gardens The average house price on Cleveden Gardens between 2019 and 2024 was £1,296,000. | Rightmove

3 . Broom Gardens Zoopla/Mactaggart & Mickel Sandringham Gate