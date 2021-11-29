5 Glasgow properties you can buy for the same price of 7sqm London 'bolthole'

The ‘bolthole’ in the trendy Notting Hill area – close to celebrities including David Beckham and Elton John – can not be used as a permanent residence or let out. And no wonder. The tiny room has the sink, shower and bed next to each other.
Thankfully property prices in Glasgow are less ridiculous. £150,000 can buy you some decent homes around Glasgow.
Here are 5 of the best currently available.
1. Kilmarnock Road
This spacious two-bed tenement flat can be found in the heart of Shawlands.
Photo: rightmove
2. Moness Drive
Another South Side entry. This Bellahouston three-bed flat has been given a modern, fitted kitchen and a new shower room.
Photo: rightmove
3. Pollockshaws Road
This two-bed apartment comes with a spacious open-plan living room and kitchen space.
Photo: rightmove
4. Thornbridge Road
This two-bed detached house can be found in Baillieston. The large master bedroom even comes with a walk-in wardrobe.
Photo: rightmove