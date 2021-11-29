This is what £150,000 gets you in London.

5 Glasgow properties you can buy for the same price of 7sqm London 'bolthole'

It is not news that house prices in London are ridiculously expensive, however, when a 7sqm studio went on the market for £150,000 it left a lot of people shocked.

The ‘bolthole’ in the trendy Notting Hill area – close to celebrities including David Beckham and Elton John – can not be used as a permanent residence or let out. And no wonder. The tiny room has the sink, shower and bed next to each other.

Thankfully property prices in Glasgow are less ridiculous. £150,000 can buy you some decent homes around Glasgow.

Here are 5 of the best currently available.

1. Kilmarnock Road

This spacious two-bed tenement flat can be found in the heart of Shawlands.

2. Moness Drive

Another South Side entry. This Bellahouston three-bed flat has been given a modern, fitted kitchen and a new shower room.

3. Pollockshaws Road

This two-bed apartment comes with a spacious open-plan living room and kitchen space.

4. Thornbridge Road

This two-bed detached house can be found in Baillieston. The large master bedroom even comes with a walk-in wardrobe.

