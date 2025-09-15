5 most popular places to live in Glasgow in 2025 according to new data

Compare My Move has analysed where people moving to Glasgow in 2025 are choosing to live, revealing the city’s most popular postcodes.

The G41 postcode in the Southside of Glasgow, covering Pollokshields, Dumbreck, and Strathbungo, is the top choice for movers so far this year.

Also in the south, the G42 postcode has proven popular, ranking as the fourth most in-demand area. Together, these results make Glasgow’s south side a major hotspot for new residents.

Meanwhile, Glasgow’s West End continues to attract plenty of movers. The G12 postcode is the second favourite among Glasgow movers, with sought-after neighbourhoods such as Kelvindale, Hyndland, and Hillhead leading the way. The G3 postcode also comes in as the 3rd most popular place to live, with Woodlands and Finnieston being among the favourites. These areas are known not only for their local amenities but also for their convenient access to the city centre.

While only a few of the most popular postcodes have average house prices below Glasgow’s average house price, 3 out of the top 5 areas are cheaper to rent than the Glasgow average.

Dave Sayce, co-founder and managing director of Compare My Move, commented on the findings saying: “The areas on this list not only have strong transport links into central Glasgow, but also offer their own bars, restaurants, and amenities. Combined with more affordable rental prices, it’s easy to see why people are choosing to live and spend time here. Since the rise of hybrid and remote working, there’s also been a noticeable shift towards living in the surrounding areas of cities rather than the centre, and Glasgow is no exception.”

1 . G41 The G41 postcode covering Pollokshields, Dumbreck, and Strathbungo in the Southside of the city the top choice for movers so far this year. The average house price is £263,333 with an average monthly rent of £1,202. | Rightmove

2 . G12 G12 in Glasgow's West End covers Kelvindale, Hyndland and Hillhead and is the second top choice for movers in Glasgow in 2025. The average house price is £374,532 and monthly rent £1,641. | Rightmove

3 . G3 Another popular West End postcode is G3 covering Woodlands, Finnieston and Kelvinhaugh. The average house price is £297,145 and average monthly rent is £1,855. | Rightmove