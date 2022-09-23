8 pictures inside derelict mystery hall in the West End which is up for auction
A derelict mystery hall in the West End is going up for auction.
By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:10 pm
Auction House Scotland will be auctioning off an old basement and hall on Wilton Street in Maryhill in November.
Little is known about the background of the hall – it is thought to be a former dance hall, community hall or scout hall.
The building has a lot of potential, but will also require a lot of work.
