Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The guide price is £150,000, plus fees.

8 pictures inside derelict mystery hall in the West End which is up for auction

A derelict mystery hall in the West End is going up for auction.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:10 pm

Auction House Scotland will be auctioning off an old basement and hall on Wilton Street in Maryhill in November.

Little is known about the background of the hall – it is thought to be a former dance hall, community hall or scout hall.

The building has a lot of potential, but will also require a lot of work.

Find out more on the Auction House website.

1. Wilton Street

Stairs at street level lead down to the front entrance.

Photo: Auction House

Photo Sales

2. Wilton Street

The building has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

Photo: Auction House

Photo Sales

3. Wilton Street

It might need some TLC.

Photo: Auction House

Photo Sales

4. Wilton Street

The building is fire damaged.

Photo: Auction House

Photo Sales
West End
Next Page
Page 1 of 2