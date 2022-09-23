8 pictures inside derelict mystery hall in the West End which is up for auction

Auction House Scotland will be auctioning off an old basement and hall on Wilton Street in Maryhill in November.

Little is known about the background of the hall – it is thought to be a former dance hall, community hall or scout hall.

The building has a lot of potential, but will also require a lot of work.

Find out more on the Auction House website.

1. Wilton Street Stairs at street level lead down to the front entrance. Photo: Auction House Photo Sales

2. Wilton Street The building has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Photo: Auction House Photo Sales

3. Wilton Street It might need some TLC. Photo: Auction House Photo Sales

4. Wilton Street The building is fire damaged. Photo: Auction House Photo Sales