The property market is fit to burst here in Glasgow - with house prices seemingly constantly on the rise and people who grew up here in Glasgow struggling to afford their first home.

Even in “undesirable” areas we’re seeing property prices rise by ridiculous amounts, it’s a wonder anyone can afford to get on the property ladder these days.

So looking at these £1m homes for most of us is certainly a novelty - but who can blame us for dreaming.

According to property experts, there’s a ‘constrained supply’ of top of the market homes here in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. Though areas like Bearsden, Kilmacolm, Pollokshields, Park District, and Lenzie seem to keep a consistent market of high end homes in flux.

In Scotland in 2024 there were 466 £1m+ house sales in Scotland as a whole, a total sum of £675m spent on £1m+ house sales in the country. Glasgow accounted for just 18 of the £1m+ house sales in 2024, while Greater Glasgow accounted for 44 - compared to Edinburgh’s 260 £1m+ house sales in 2024.

Take a look below at 8 of the most expensive homes on the market in Glasgow in August 2025.

1 . La Casa - £2,500,000 An incredible mansion house in Park Circus for offers over £2.5m. Designed by Charles Wilson and James Boucher in 1870s, this property was originally owned by Walter MacFarlane, founder of the Saracen Foundry. | Savills

2 . 26 Park Circus - £2,250,000 One of only two full townhouses with private garden, private driveway, and two storey newly constructed garage/mews cottage remaining on Park Circus. | Rightmove

3 . Woodside Crescent - £1,595,000 Situated within one of Glasgow’s finest Georgian terraces, echoing its elite 19th-century beginnings and overlooking the private Woodside Pleasure Gardens, this is an outstanding sandstone ‘entire’ townhouse occupying a prime position, spanning five levels, | Rightmove