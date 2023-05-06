Register
For Sale: Born-again church conversion flanked by fabulous countryside views on the market for £349,000

The stunning church conversion is located in South Lanarkshire and even features a music studio

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 4th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:07 BST

A stunning three-bedroom detached church conversion has been listed on the market for £349,000. The characterful home has been modernised to suit contemporary styles but keeps many of its unique and characterful features.

The ground floor features an open-plan living area with a fitted multi-fuel stove, office, bathroom and utility area. The second floor comprises three double bedrooms and a shower room. 

Externally there is a good sized private garden, with ample parking and an outbuilding, currently used as a music studio. However, the space would be suitable for an office if you work from home.  

The nearest village with amenities is Carnwath which is located around 6 miles from the property. The village contains essentials such as grocery shops, a pharmacy, bakers, a pub, and a restaurant. 

Enquiries regarding the Church House One can be made through Finest Properties at 01555 457012 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Dunsyre, Carnwath, Lanark, South Lanarkshire ML11

Price: £349,000

Agent: Your Move - First, Lanark

Contact: 01555 457012

Dunsyre, Carnwath, Lanark, South Lanarkshire ML11

