A future-proof split level home

A large, individually designed split-level villa, it is set amidst four acres of garden grounds with lovely views towards Lanark and the adjacent Clyde Valley.

Originally the plot was home to Pleasance Cottage which was demolished in the 1980s to make way for what is now a large family home.

Later additions of a granny flat and double garage in the 1990s and a further double garage in 2000 give plenty of scope for families, perhaps with older relatives who live with them or older teens who want a wee bit more ‘space’!

The home on the whole provides versatile living accommodation, enjoying wonderful views over the gardens and valley whilst the rooms are large, bright and airy and feature double glazing, LPG heating, a security alarm system and an abundance of storage space.

Extending to around 4600 sq ft, space is not an issue in this home,

Visitors are welcomed in via a large reception hall, where you’ll also find a cloakroom and wc.

A large formal lounge is ideal for entertaining with the dining room providing even more space for get togethers. There is also a separate entertainment area with lounge, bar and a large snooker/games room!

The dining kitchen is beautifully kitted out, with a utility room to keep the laundry out of sight, if not mind, and an additional wc.

Each of the three principle bedrooms has an en-suite, so there will be no arguments when you’re getting ready in the morning! Given our need to work from home these days, the fitted study area offers this option too.

The granny flat can be used as part of the main living accommodation, with both internal and external access; it boasts a lounge, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

Parking is not an issue with a four car garage, which also has kennels attached. The private gardens are beautifully kept with rolling lawns, tennis courts, several patios and generous parking.

It is being marketed by Residence in Lanark for offers over £795,000. For more details, call 01555 467222.

