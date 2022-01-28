A home designed for eco-living

This attention to detail also embraced a number of ecologically-friendly features which include solar voltaic and solar thermal panels, as well as under floor heating on both ground and upper floors – making it highly energy efficient.

Positioned in a lovely rural setting in Thankerton, on the edge of Carmichael Estate, the area was also carefully selected by the current owner for its unique combination of privacy and easy accessibility to both Lanark and Biggar.

As well as its these credentials, a great deal of thought was poured into the design to provide a stunning family home which offers spacious and flexible accommodation throughout.

Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, there will be no arguments here as to who gets which room and no pile-ups in the morning getting yourself and the kids ready for school!

Entertaining will not be an issue either, with a cinema room, bespoke library and living area with vaulted ceiling and a sitting room with feature fireplace offering ample space to welcome guests.

On the ground floor, you will also find a beautifully fitted kitchen/diner with patio doors leading to an outdoor patio, helping to extend the entertaining space even more. There is also a utility room to keep the laundry hidden away, as well as a larder and wine store, which is every cook’s dream!

Those looking to work from home are well catered for too, with a large office situated on the ground floor, which could work as an additional bedroom, and an attached double garage.

The upper level includes a spacious landing area with large walk in storage and four large double bedrooms, two of which boast dressing rooms with en-suite facilities.

As you would expect from a home of this calibre, the garden is beautifully landscaped too making the most of the open vistas which surround the property.

Glenhaven House is being marketed by Your Move Lanark for offers in the region of £950,000. To find out more, call 01555 662011.

1. SFCGnews-26-01-22-Property, Glenhaven House, Thankerton (2)-SCO.jpeg A delightful garden pond is among the many features you'll find in the beautifully landscaped garden. Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-26-01-22-Property, Glenhaven House, Thankerton (10)-SCO.jpeg The vaulted living room is the ideal place for entertaining and enjoying views out to the garden. Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-26-01-22-Property, Glenhaven House, Thankerton (4)-SCO.jpeg There's no need to travel to the pictures when you've got your own cinema at home. Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-26-01-22-Property, Glenhaven House, Thankerton (3)-SCO.jpeg This bespoke library is every book lover's dream. Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales