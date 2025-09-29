For Sale: Take a look inside the colourful 4-bedroom home on one of Glasgow's most picturesque streets for £385,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:04 BST

This is an example of Glasgow Southside living at its very best on one of the areas best known streets.

This stunning four-bedroom upper duplex conversion has been lovingly upgraded and modernised by the current owners to exacting standards.

Listed on Rightmove, this superb conversion offers the opportunity to buy a fabulous home in one of the southside’s most iconic addresses. The exterior of this home is finished in a delightful primrose yellow, punctuated with a vibrant red storm door.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are near Shawlands, Battlefield and Strathbungo where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Langside, Pollokshaws East and Mount Florida train stations. Queens Park can also be found at the end of the street which offers a host of recreational activities and a fortnightly farmers market.

Property Summary

Location: 9 Blairhall Avenue, Shawlands, Glasgow

Price: £385,000

Agent: Rettie, Shawlands

The front of the property on Blairhall Avenue in Glasgow's Southside.

1. Front

The front of the property on Blairhall Avenue in Glasgow's Southside.

The accommodation includes a shared entrance via storm door on to private main door access to lower hall and the original staircase to first floor landing.

2. Hallway

The accommodation includes a shared entrance via storm door on to private main door access to lower hall and the original staircase to first floor landing.

A wonderful bay windowed lounge includes intricate ceiling cornice work and a period fireplace with marble surround and a stunning herringbone floor.

3. Lounge

A wonderful bay windowed lounge includes intricate ceiling cornice work and a period fireplace with marble surround and a stunning herringbone floor.

There is also plenty of space for a dining table in the lounge.

4. Lounge

There is also plenty of space for a dining table in the lounge.

