Listed on Rightmove , this superb conversion offers the opportunity to buy a fabulous home in one of the southside’s most iconic addresses. The exterior of this home is finished in a delightful primrose yellow, punctuated with a vibrant red storm door.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are near Shawlands, Battlefield and Strathbungo where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Langside, Pollokshaws East and Mount Florida train stations. Queens Park can also be found at the end of the street which offers a host of recreational activities and a fortnightly farmers market.