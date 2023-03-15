Located at Wallacewell Road, this three-bedroom lower cottage flat is perfect for a variety of buyers.

Pacitti Jones has listed an attractive property close to Balornock for £99,000. The property on Wallacewell Road will appeal to a variety of buyers and is one of the cheapest on the market.

When entering the property you will be greeted with a spacious lounge on your right which provides easy access to the modern kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room which features ample storage and access to the large rear garden.

Elsewhere, the property hosts three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern bathroom with an over-bath shower. External to the property is an enclosed rear garden with a large decked area for al fresco dining.

The property is within walking distance of parks, supermarkets, leisure facilities and popular bars/restaurants. It also has excellent road links to Glasgow City Centre.

Enquiries regarding the property at Wallacewell Road can be made through Pacitti Jones at 01413 765273 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: 150 Wallacewell Road, Glasgow G21

Price: £99,000

Agent: Pacitti Jones

Contact: 01413 765273

150 Wallacewell Road, Glasgow G21

The enclosed private rear garden

The alfresco decking area

Another angle of the alfresco decking area