A three-bedroom detached house has appeared on the market - and you won’t believe the price

A bargain house - situated in Garthamlock - has appeared on the market, £150,000 under the average price of a detached property in Scotland. The three-bedroom detached villa has been listed by Allen & Harris for a budget price of £190,000.

Set within a cul-de-sac, the property is perfect for families, professionals and first-time buyers.

The ground floor comprises a reception hall, a bright and spacious lounge, a dining-size kitchen with access to the rear garden and a downstairs cloakroom. The upper level features three well-proportioned bedrooms, an en suite and a family bathroom.

Off-street parking is also available and the detached house is flanked by gardens front side and rear. The property is located close to excellent local amenities and is around great public transport links providing fast access to Glasgow city centre.

If you’d like to own this three-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 136283 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla. Alternatively, you can view the property on estate agent Purplebricks’ website.

Property Summary

Location: Craigievar Court, Garthamlock, Glasgow G33

Price: £190,000

Agent: Allen & Harris - Dennistoun, Glasgow

Contact: 01414 336638

