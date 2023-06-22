A great opportunity to purchase a semi-detached house for cheap - but a little work will be required

As house prices continue to rise along with the cost of living, we’re on the lookout for the cheapest properties on the market for buyers in Glasgow. This property - situated in Balornock - is a sizable, family home which just needs a bit of modernisation throughout.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, a well-proportioned living room, a kitchen with access to the back garden and a shower room. The upstairs benefits from a master bedroom and two additional double bedrooms

The property - which is being sold by Slater Hogg & Howison - Dennistoun - further benefits from mains heating and partial double glazing. External to the property are large private gardens.

There is schooling both at Primary and Secondary levels within the area and great links to the city centre.

If you’d like to own this three-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 760779 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Wallacewell Crescent, Balornock, Glasgow G21

Price: £80,000

Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison - Dennistoun

Contact: 01413 760779

1 . Wallacewell Crescent, Balornock, Glasgow G21

2 . The front gardens external to the property

3 . The rear garden external to the property

4 . The entrance hallway on the ground floor