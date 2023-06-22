Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

For Sale in Glasgow: Bargain semi-detached house in Balornock with large gardens for £80,000

A great opportunity to purchase a semi-detached house for cheap - but a little work will be required

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:55 BST

As house prices continue to rise along with the cost of living, we’re on the lookout for the cheapest properties on the market for buyers in Glasgow. This property - situated in Balornock - is a sizable, family home which just needs a bit of modernisation throughout.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, a well-proportioned living room, a kitchen with access to the back garden and a shower room. The upstairs benefits from a master bedroom and two additional double bedrooms

The property - which is being sold by Slater Hogg & Howison - Dennistoun - further benefits from mains heating and partial double glazing. External to the property are large private gardens.

There is schooling both at Primary and Secondary levels within the area and great links to the city centre.

If you’d like to own this three-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 760779 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Wallacewell Crescent, Balornock, Glasgow G21

Price: £80,000

Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison - Dennistoun

Contact: 01413 760779

Wallacewell Crescent, Balornock, Glasgow G21

1. Wallacewell Crescent, Balornock, Glasgow G21

Wallacewell Crescent, Balornock, Glasgow G21

The front gardens external to the property

2. The front gardens external to the property

The front gardens external to the property

The rear garden external to the property

3. The rear garden external to the property

The rear garden external to the property

The entrance hallway on the ground floor

4. The entrance hallway on the ground floor

The entrance hallway on the ground floor

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:OpportunityGardensSaleHOUSE pricesGlasgowWorkPropertyPropertiesBenefits