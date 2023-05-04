This three-bedroom semi-detached villa has appeared on the market for a bargain price

A bargain house - situated in Glasgow's Garrowhill - has recently been reduced by 12.6% and is now only listed for £139,000. The three-bedroom semi-detached villa has been put on the market by Countrywide Scotland - Baillieston and is one of the cheapest family-ready properties on the market.

The ground floor comprises a reception hallway, a bright and spacious lounge and dining area, a fitted kitchen with access to the rear gardens and a downstairs cloakroom. The upper level features three well-proportioned bedrooms, and a converted bathroom/shower room.

Externally, the property benefits from fully enclosed garden grounds to both front and rear, a sub-divided driveway via twin wrought iron gates and a detached garage. The property is located close to excellent local amenities and is around great public transport links providing fast access to Glasgow city centre.

If you’d like to own this three-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 0141 376 8791 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Garrowhill Drive, Garrowhill, Glasgow G69

Price: £139,000

Agent: Countrywide Scotland - Baillieston

Contact: 0141 376 8791

Garrowhill Drive, Garrowhill, Glasgow G69

The sub-divided driveway and front garden

The rear garden and detached garage

The reception hall on the ground floor

