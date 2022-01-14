Gotham has not been given a 'spruce up'.

Batgirl: Glasgow given festive transformation as filming continues on new DC movie - in pictures

Glasgow has been given a festive transformation as filming continues on the new Batgirl movie.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:01 pm

Fake snow has been scattered across the streets and a Christmas market has been erected, while posters, signs and fake graffiti have been put up to give Glasgow that Gotham City look.

Production has now started on the shoot in Glasgow. Star Leslie Grace, who plays the titular character, has been spotted in the Parnie Street and King Street area, which has been closed off for shooting.

Michael Keaton is due to don the famous Batman cowl for the first time in decades, while Brendan Fraser will play villain Firefly.

1. Batgirl

Batman and Robin posters have been put up.

2. Batgirl

Not the new Police Scotland badge.

3. Batgirl

Justice - Gotham style.

4. Batgirl

Not everyone is fussed about the filming.

