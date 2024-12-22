Bearsden named as one of the most sought-after, poshest neighbourhoods in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Telegraph has named Bearsden in a list of the UK’s poshest suburbs.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The East Dunbartonshire town to the northwestern of Glasgow is included in new research from Savills that reveals neighbourhoods across the country with the highest number of households with the biggest mortgages. .

The report says: “These pockets have big family homes and are close to buzzy high streets full of great restaurants, independent delis and wine bars. There is green space nearby and they have good schools on the doorstep. These are Britain’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.”

The entry for Bearsden reads: “Six miles to the north west of Glasgow city centre, with three train stations and a lot of good schools, is the suburb of Bearsden.

“The conservation district of Old Bearsden is one of the most sought-after areas of Glasgow,” says Samantha Don of Rettie.

“The premium roads include Ledcameroch Road, close to Bearsden train station and Colquhoun Park. Bearsden Academy tops the rankings of Scottish state schools and there is plenty of green space too, with Kilmardinny Loch and Mugdock Country Park.

“There’s fine dining at Elements and pizza at the family-friendly Italian Lucali.

“Locals love: driving to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and stopping for lunch at the Clachan Inn.”

Elements restaurant was opened at the summer by former One Devonshire Gardens chef Gary Townsend and was recently included in the Michelin Guide.

The Michelin Guide entry for Elements reads: “A smart neighbourhood restaurant in a very smart neighbourhood, Elements occupies a swish, lavishly renovated premises blending royal blue fabrics with dark wood and gold furnishings.

“The kitchen applies classical techniques to top-quality Scottish ingredients, while incorporating some subtle international influences – West Coast langoustines combined with chawanmushi and vadouvan is a prime example.

“Each dish delivers an interesting range of flavours and textures, without ever being too showy in its makeup. The on-display wine is a nod to the well-stocked list featuring something for every palate and purse.”

This news comes shortly after the Michelin Guide announced they would be hosting the 2025 restaurant selection ceremony for The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland in Glasgow - the first time that The Michelin Guide has chosen a city in Scotland as the host for its most important annual event.