Bonnington Avenue: upper villa is a unique home

3a Bonnington Avenue offers a rare opportunity to acquire an intriguing and virtually unique home.

The house was built around the turn of the 20th Century, in the Royal Burgh, and in the more recent past it has been converted into an upper and lower villa.

It now has two front façades, one for each villa, making each virtually unique.

The property now on the market is 3a, the upper, three-bedroom villa which has street parking on Bonnington Avenue along with its own private pedestrian and vehicular access off Kirklands Road.

Approached from Kirklands Road, the villa has its own off-street parking, covered in famous Lanark red crushed granite chips and an established garden.

There is also an enclosed porch protecting the front door. Within the double leaf front door, a wide, naturally lit, beautiful staircase, with wrought iron balusters leads to the first-floor landing that gives access to all rooms.

The south westerly facing living room has a large bay window with views towards the Clyde Valley and out over New Lanark, a fine cornice and rose and enough room to accommodate areas for both sitting and dining.

A dual aspect kitchen fills with light and adjoins the living room; it has both wall and floor mounted storage units, work surfaces with tiled splash backs and integrated and slot in appliances.

There are three comfortably sized double bedrooms that will accommodate all the required furniture and a naturally lit tiled bathroom with three-piece suite and shower over the bath.

The property has gas fired central heating and double glazing throughout.

There is a sizeable attic space that lends itself to being adapted to additional rooms.

Consequently architectural drawings have been prepared for its future potential use, giving the new owner plenty of options to expand and add value too.

It is currently being marketed by Ballantynes in Edinburgh for offers over £179,000. For more information call 0131 459 2222.

1. SFCGnews-12-01-22-Property, 3a Bonnington Avenue, Lanark (3)-SCO.jpeg The south facing living room has a large bay window with views towards the Clyde Valley and New Lanark. Photo: Ballantynes Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-12-01-22-Property, 3a Bonnington Avenue, Lanark (4)-SCO.jpeg Kitchen adjoins the living room and has wall and floor mounted storage units, work surfaces with tiled splash backs and integrated and slot in appliances Photo: Ballantynes Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-12-01-22-Property, 3a Bonnington Avenue, Lanark (8)-SCO.jpeg Naturally lit staircase, with wrought iron balusters, leads to the first-floor landing that gives access to all rooms. Photo: Ballantynes Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-12-01-22-Property, 3a Bonnington Avenue, Lanark (6)-SCO.jpeg One of three beautifully presented double bedrooms in this deceptively spacious home. Photo: Ballantynes Photo Sales