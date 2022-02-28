Braehead home has the wow factor

The exterior exudes kerb appeal with the tasteful brick facade giving a taste of the expert workmanship inside.

Visitors are welcomed in to the reception hall which is home to a beautifully carved staircase, another indication of how much love and attention the current owners have lavished on this home.

The hallway leads to a bright and spacious lounge with feature stone wall and a gorgeous wood burning fireplace, perfect for those chilly winter nights but also flooded with light thanks to its triple aspect.

A formal dining room is ideally placed next to the open plan kitchen, dining and family room, with a log burning stove and bi fold doors leaading out to the patio – a perfect place for entertaining.

The kitchen benefits from a range of integrated appliances including an induction hob, extractor hood, mid-height oven, microwave, an electric oven, dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

A handy utility room is situated off the kitchen, with access to the integral garage.

The upper level comprises of a beautiful gallery landing, a stylish four piece family bathroom with gorgeous free standing bath and five generously sized double bedrooms.

Four of the bedrooms benefit from fitted wardrobes and the master and one other bedroom have the added luxury of en-suite shower rooms.

The property has an innovative energy efficient air source heat pump system which greatly lowers energy bills whilst reducing your carbon footprint.

Externally the property is surrounded by well maintained garden grounds, offering privacy and stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

To the front of the property there is driveways to both sides, one leading to the garage and the second leading to the rear.

The rear garden has been mainly laid to lawn with a paved patio, chipped drying area and decked patio. There is also a detached double garage and workshop.

Currently being marketed by AB Properties in Lanark for offers over £485,000, call 01555 660077 for more details.

