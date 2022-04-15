Broadhouse Lea has so much to offer

For in addition to grazing land, there is also significant development potential too.

Isla Shaw, who is handling the sale on behalf of Galbraith, said: “This is a lovely traditional farmhouse offering wonderful family accommodation as well as high-quality stables, riding arena and a manageable area of grazing land.

“Planning permission has also been granted to expand the stabling further – ideal for those with a number of horses.

“In addition the property has a triple garage built to a residential standard, which could be converted to form an annexe or guest accommodation, subject to the necessary consents. This property has huge potential.”

Dating back to 1800, guests are welcomed into the farmhouse via a pretty entrance hall, leading to a pretty sitting room with fireplace and a beamed ceiling.

The breakfasting kitchen boasts a range cooker with fitted cabinetry, with a useful utility room. The ground floor also boasts a separate dining room and WC.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms with beamed ceilings, and a large family bathroom, all beautifully presented by the current owner. The upstairs landing has a window seat, ideal for taking in the views.

There is an enclosed garden to the rear with lawn and flower beds. To the south of the property and around the garage is a large gravel area suitable for parking up to three cars and a large area in front of the garage for additional vehicles too.

The triple garage has been built in line with house building regulations and, subject to planning consent, could be converted into additional accommodation. The garage has an upstairs area which is currently used as an office, with a WC and sitting room.

The stables provide three stalls and a tack/feed room, while the purpose-built riding arena has a sand surface, and is fully fenced. There is also a large all-weather turn-out area with hard standing.

Broadhouse Lea Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £525,000. To find out more, call 01786 434618.

