Character's not in short supply here

Thought to originally date to the mid-19th century, it has been lovingly restored and updated to combine modern family living with a wealth of charm and character.

Enjoying a tremendous view over the valley, the property is set within its own beautiful mature gardens and has so much flexibility – including the option of its own annex for extended or growing family.

The original house is traditional in character with high ceilings, panel doors, working shutters and stripped floors in some rooms.

Its traditional lounge on the ground floor has an open fireplace and a twin aspect with an incredible view.

Off the main hallway you’ll find the dining kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, stone flag floor and a painted stone wall with fireplace and stove. There is a large pantry as well as space for a range cooker, dishwasher and American style fridge freezer. A large utility room branches off the kitchen, mirroring its style with a door to the side.

Entertaining won’t be an issue with a dining room which has a gorgeous stained-glass window and French doors to a private patio area.

Another lovely sitting room can be found here, which has exposed stone walls, slate flooring, a stone fireplace with stove and a door leading out to the garden. An open staircase here takes you to a beautifully presented double bedroom.

Just off the hallway there is a bathroom with quarry tile flooring, a double ended roll-top bath and shower cubicle.

From this area, another open staircase leads to a further spacious bedroom with a study and sitting area.

The original stripped staircase leads to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all of which have stripped flooring and enjoy the view to the front. There is also a bathroom which has had a funky update with quirky tiles and vinyl flooring.

Externally there is a carport to the side with a raised deck above, perfectly positioned to enjoy the view – one of many lovely spots to enjoy the mature garden.

Ryefield House is being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £390,000. Call 01899 220949.

