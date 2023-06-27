Charming 2-bed end terrace house in Glasgow with a cosy space for entertaining on the market for £110,000
A cosy and well-presented first-time buyer home has appeared on the market in Glasgow
A charming two-bedroom property in Glasgow has been listed on the market for a reasonable £110,000. Presented to buyers by Allen & Harris, the end-terraced house is a wonderful opportunity for individuals or small families seeking a cosy and well-located home.
The ground floor comprises a cosy living room and a well-appointed kitchen with a door leading to the private garden. Upstairs, there are two generously-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
According to the listing on Zoopla: “This property’s location is a standout feature, offering easy access to local amenities such as shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities. With everything you need within reach, you’ll enjoy the convenience of a well-connected lifestyle.”
If you’d like to own this two-bed end terrace house - make your enquiry on 01413 765657 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Property Summary
Location: Brentwood Avenue, Glasgow G53
Price: £110,000
Agent: Allen & Harris - Clarkston, Glasgow
Contact: 01413 765657