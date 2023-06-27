Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Legendary former Scotland manager Craig Brown dies aged 82
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Charming 2-bed end terrace house in Glasgow with a cosy space for entertaining on the market for £110,000

A cosy and well-presented first-time buyer home has appeared on the market in Glasgow

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

A charming two-bedroom property in Glasgow has been listed on the market for a reasonable £110,000. Presented to buyers by Allen & Harris, the end-terraced house is a wonderful opportunity for individuals or small families seeking a cosy and well-located home.

The ground floor comprises a cosy living room and a well-appointed kitchen with a door leading to the private garden. Upstairs, there are two generously-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

According to the listing on Zoopla: “This property’s location is a standout feature, offering easy access to local amenities such as shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities. With everything you need within reach, you’ll enjoy the convenience of a well-connected lifestyle.”

If you’d like to own this two-bed end terrace house - make your enquiry on 01413 765657 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Brentwood Avenue, Glasgow G53

Price: £110,000

Agent: Allen & Harris - Clarkston, Glasgow

Contact: 01413 765657

Brentwood Avenue, Glasgow G53

1. Brentwood Avenue, Glasgow G53

Brentwood Avenue, Glasgow G53

The private garden external to the property

2. The private garden external to the property

The private garden external to the property

The lounge area on the ground floor

3. The lounge area on the ground floor

The lounge area on the ground floor

The kitchen on the ground floor

4. The kitchen on the ground floor

The kitchen on the ground floor

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:SpaceGlasgowHomePropertyOpportunityRestaurants