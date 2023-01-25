With quick links to Glasgow city centre, this semi-detached property is perfect for both families and professionals or anyone looking to downsize.

This modern and cosy property in Hillswick Crescent has been put on the market for a ridiculously cheap £105,000. The two-bed semi-detached property is located in a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood.

On the ground floor, the property comprises a large living and dining area, a modern fitted kitchen with access to the enclosed rear garden and storage space for the garden. The first floor includes a family bathroom and two bedrooms with cupboard storage

The property offers the additional benefit of an enclosed rear corner garden and great access to Glasgow City Centre. External to the property is a driveway which leads to a single-car garage.

Enquiries regarding the property at Hillswick Crescent, Glasgow G22 can be made through Yopa at 01322 584428 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Hillswick Crescent, Glasgow G22

Price: £105,000

Agent: Yopa

Contact: 01322 584428

