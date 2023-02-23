For Sale: Quirky 2 bed cottage flat with beautiful garden next to Croftfoot Bowling Club - £98,000
Located in Croftfoot, this 2 bedroom cottage flat is super cheap and perfect for a variety of buyers
Pacitti Jones has listed an attractive property in Croftfoot for £98,000. It’s one of the cheapest on the market and will suit a buyer looking for a stylish, modern design and luscious green gardens for the summertime.
The upper cottage flat is located next to Croftfoot Bowling Club and includes the added benefit of off-street parking. Also the laid to lawn garden features two composite sheds.
When entering the property you will be greeted with a spacious lower vestibule and stairwell leading to the upper hallway. The property comprises a lounge and open plan dining room, modern fitted kitchen, three-piece bathroom, and two double bedrooms.
According to the listing on Zoopla: “The property is situated within the highly popular Croftfoot district to the south of Glasgow and is conveniently placed for access to all local amenities including schools at both primary and secondary levels, shops, and excellent public transport services.”
Enquiries regarding the property at 57 Crofton Avenue can be made through Pacitti Jones on 01413 761459 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: 57 Crofton Avenue, Croftfoot, Glasgow G44
Price: £98,000
Agent: Pacitti Jones
Contact: 01413 761459