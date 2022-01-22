Curlers Rest is a real gemstone

Curlers Rest in Roberton is a stunning character cottage, beautifully presented thanks to its current owners, with spades of country charm.

The three-bedroom, two public room property offers plenty of scope too – as a family home, second home or continuing, as it has done in recent times, as a successful Airbnb.

Perfectly positioned to enjoy the beautiful surrounding countryside, it also sits within a five minute drive of the M74.

Guests are welcomed in via the traditional entrance porch, providing a useful spot for coats, boots and storing logs, leading through to the open plan lounge/dining room, a striking room with an exposed stone wall with a fireplace, cosy stove and rustic beams separating the sitting and dining areas.

The second sitting room is another good-sized room which also has a stove and has a pretty window seat offering a lovely outlook across to the church, which could work equally well as a fourth bedroom.

Off the hallway to the rear, where there is more storage, is the country style kitchen/diner which is another charming room and provides an additional option for dining whilst working well with the stable door to the rear garden for al fresco entertainment.

The flagstone floor and block worktop are in keeping with the style of the rest of the house and there is space for an electric range cooker, washing machine, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

A stripped and painted staircase leads to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom and the family bathroom which has a four-piece suite consisting of a double shower enclosure with mains shower, a bath, wc and a wash hand basin.

Externally there is allocated parking as you enter the lane for two vehicles with a small area of enclosed garden to the rear adjacent to the kitchen and another area of garden just opposite which offers more space for the keen gardener.

The property is currently being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £220,000. To find out more, call 01899 220949.

1. SFCGnews-19-01-22-Property, Curlers Rest, Roberton (3)-SCO.jpeg This lovely three-bedroom, two public room property boasts a wealth of charm and character. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-19-01-22-Property, Curlers Rest, Roberton (2)-SCO.jpeg One of two lounges, the new owners will be spoilt for choice as to where to sit down and unwind. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-19-01-22-Property, Curlers Rest, Roberton (4)-SCO.jpeg A warm welcome awaits visitors, not to mention a stunning view. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-19-01-22-Property, Curlers Rest, Roberton (5)-SCO.jpeg The open plan lounge/dining room is a striking room with an exposed stone wall housing the fireplace and cosy stove. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales