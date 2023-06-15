Delightful terraced house with front & rear gardens on the market for mouth-watering £75,000
Buyers have a rare opportunity to purchase one of the cheapest two bedroom houses on the market
A charming terraced house situated in Barlanark has been put on the market by estate agents Countrywide for a mouth-watering £75,000. Buyers have a rare opportunity to purchase one of the cheapest two bedroom houses on the market - all that’s needed is a little modernisation throughout.
When entering the property you will be greeted by a spacious lounge/diner on your left. Straight ahead you’ll find a well-appointed kitchen with access to the rear garden.
On the first floor, the property benefits from two double bedrooms and a bathroom with a shower and screen. Inside, the property offers gas central heating and timber framed double glazing.
External to the property, there are on-street parking facilities and gardens to both front and rear with lots of opportunity for improvement.
Also the property falls within the catchment area of Sandaig Primary School and Our Lady of Peace Primary School while there are train stations within a mile of the property.
Enquiries regarding the property at Hallhill Crescent can be made through Countrywide Scotland - Baillieston at 01413 764235 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Hallhill Crescent, Barlanark, Glasgow G33
Price: £79,995
Agent: Countrywide Scotland - Baillieston
Contact: 01413 764235