Dip a toe in your own pool!

Imagine waking up to the day by doing a few laps, with no-one else in your way. It’s definitely a dream of mine and if I had a wee win on the lotto this spectacular detached property in Nemphlar would be on my hit list!

Sadly, my Gazzy wages wouldn’t cover the mortgage – however, you might be lucky enough to be in a position to move so I had to share it.

For there’s a lot of selling points to touch upon here, in a unique property that has been successfully modernised over the years to create a unique family home.

There is great versatility in the layout along with generous sized rooms which are tastefully decorated and finished to a high standard.

The property also has sweeping views of the Clyde Valley which are truly stunning and can be viewed from numerous rooms.

Visitors are welcomed in to Whitedales in Hall Road via a large reception hall. On the ground floor you’ll find a spacious formal lounge with a spectacular fireplace.

There’s plenty of room to entertain, with a modern kitchen in one of my favourite colours, fitted Siemens appliances, an induction hob and granite worktops.

Also on this floor is the dining room and sunroom, offering ample space for the whole family and, of course, the heated indoor swimming pool, with views to the garden and basement/laundry room.

There will be no arguments about bedrooms either with five spacious rooms to choose from, two with their own fitted wardrobes and dressing table. In addition to a shower room, there is also a fabulous family bathroom with underfloor heating and Porcelanosa fittings.

To the rear and side of the property are substantial mature gardens, fruit trees, seating and outdoor dining areas and a small putting green which are all surrounded by a unique dry stone wall.

The front of the house has further manicured gardens, a driveway and double garage with electric doors and EV charging point.

It is currently being marketed by Residence Estate Agents, Lanark, for offers over £525,000. Call 01555 467222 for more details or visit www.residenceestateagents.co.uk.

1. SFCGnews-08-09-21-Property, Hall Road, Nemphlar (2)-SCO.jpeg The front of the house has manicured gardens, a driveway and double garage with electric doors. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-08-09-21-Property, Hall Road, Nemphlar (3)-SCO.jpeg Stunning fireplace is a feature in the spacious formal lounge. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-08-09-21-Property, Hall Road, Nemphlar (4)-SCO.jpg This Nemphlar property is in walk-in condition throughout so you can simply move in and enjoy your new home. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-08-09-21-Property, Hall Road, Nemphlar (7)-SCO.jpeg Sunroom lives up to its name as it is flooded with light, perfect to drink in the views. Photo: Residence Photo Sales